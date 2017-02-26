Nazareth Girls looking for another State Title

For the fourth straight year, the Nazareth girls are heading to the UIL State Tournament.

The #1 Swiftettes beat White Deer 56-37 in Levelland Saturday to clinch their record 26th trip to State.

Nazareth lost in the title game last year so they are extra hungry this season.

After a season opening loss to 5A Amarillo, the Swiftettes have won 33 straight.

In their 25 previous trips to State, Nazareth has won a remarkable 20 State Titles.

To get closer to title #21, Nazareth must beat Slocum 8:30 a.m. Thursday in 1A State Semifinals in San Antonio. If they win the State Title game is 8:30am Saturday.

Nazareth is led by Senior Allie Schulte, who has signed to play for Steve Gomez and the LCU Lady Chaps.

Good luck to #1 Nazareth (33-1) as they look for yet another State Basketball Title this week.

