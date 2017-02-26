Hoop Madness Team of the Week: State Champion Trinity Christian Lions

The Hoop Madness Team of the Week are the TAPPS 4A State Champion Trinity Christian Lions.

They beat Northland Christian 91-47 to win their first State Title since 1999.

They came in and talked about their State Title season.

Also when the Lions arrived to our station, we interviewed every player on the team. You can see that here:

FACEBOOK VIDEO: Interviews with Trinity Christian Lions

Congrats to the 36-6 State Champion Trinity Christian Lions.

