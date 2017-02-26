I Beat Pete: Lubbock Panic Room

This week we headed out to the Lubbock Panic Room. They just opened this month at 3402 73rd street Suite I.

Basically you and your team are locked in a room and you have an hour to figure out how to get out.

You have to solve a series of puzzles using your knowledge and clues around the room.

Don't worry we don't give away and answers. It was heart racing and yes you panic in the panic room.

Check out our experience in the Lubbock Panic Room.

