Hoop Madness Playoff Pairings: 2/26

Two area girls teams are in State Semifinals, 15 area boys teams still alive.

GIRLS

UIL

Nazareth vs. Slocum 8:30am Thursday in San Antonio

TAPPS

Plainview Christian vs. Muenster Sacred Heart 1pm Friday at McMurry in Abilene

BOYS

Estacado vs Perryton 6pm Tuesday at Canyon High

Lamesa vs. Seminole 7:30pm Tuesday at Rip Griffin Center

Littlefield vs Canadian 7pm Tuesday at Amarillo

New Deal vs. Lockney 6pm Tuesday at Rip Griffin Center

Seagraves vs. Albany 630pm Tuesday at Scurry County Coliseum in Snyder

Nazareth vs. Shamrock 7pm Monday in Panhandle

Meadow vs. New Home 7pm Tuesday at Roosevelt

Springlake-Earth vs Happy 6:30pm Tuesday at Dimmitt

Jayton vs Amherst 7pm Tuesday at Frenship

Borden County vs Buena Vista 7pm Tuesday at Andrews

TAPPS State Semifinals

All Saints vs Richardson Canyon Creek 6pm Thursday at ACU

