City of Lubbock increasing readiness ahead of fire danger

Provided by City of Lubbock

City of Lubbock Emergency Management and Lubbock Fire Rescue are on increased readiness in response of the potential for increased fire danger on Monday.

The Situation Room is staffed and brush trucks and tankers are staffed and ready. In anticipation of the possible extreme fire danger for Tuesday, preparations have begun to prepare for full staffing of brush trucks, tankers, foam units, TIFMAS engine and up to three reserve engines.

Please be diligent Monday and Tuesday in preventing all potential outdoor fire sources. Those sources include discarded smoking materials, safety chains and other metal objects dragging on pavement, embers from charcoal grills, sparks from welding, just to mention a few. Please be careful: Protect yourselves, your neighbors & your community.