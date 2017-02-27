FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe fire danger, high winds Tuesday

Strong winds and low humidity will combine with warm temps to keep the fire danger elevated on Tuesday in West Texas.

Fire conditions will be critical in the western South Plains, in the region between Levelland south to Brownfield, Seminole and west into New Mexico.

Tuesday will be a First Alert Severe Weather day due to the potential for very strong winds and high fire danger.

Winds will increase from the southwest to 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts to 60 mph. The highest winds will likely occur in the period between 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Winds will also create blowing dust which may limit visibility across the region.

Temperatures will remain warm as they climb to the mid 70s.

Tuesday evening wind will change to a northwest direction. That will bring lower temperatures and will reduce the fire potential for all of the South Plains.

The highs on Wednesday will remain in the 50s and 60s.

