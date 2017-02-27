Wayland Baptist Flying Queens are finalists for the Naismith Hall of Fame

“I spoke loudly to everyone and said to the whole car, ‘Thank you guys so much, everyone, for coming out. Thank you for coming out and watching me graduate today,’” said Jerich Alcantara, who was stuck in a subway train as the rest of his class graduated.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have taken a 2-0 lead over the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup Final.
A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
Flynn had previously invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination in declining an earlier subpoena from the committee, which sought a wide array of documents and information related to his contacts with Russia.
A NASA spacecraft will aim straight for the sun next year.
