Wayland Baptist Flying Queens are finalists for the Naismith Hall of Fame

These days when people think of women's college basketball they think of UCONN, and their incredible 103-game win streak. But before there was a UCONN, there was the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens with their phenomenal 131-game win streak.

"We played high schools around the area, and I was coaching the men," said former Flying Queens coach Harley Redin. "But the girls wanted to play so bad, that some of them came here because we would let them play. That was back in 1946."

Redin was a former Marine pilot, before he came to Wayland Baptist to start a basketball program for the men. Later, he became the head coach of the Wayland Baptist women.

"Our President was very interested in women's sports, and he got Claude Hutcherson to agree to bear us an expense to help us become the Hutcherson Flying Queens," Harley Redin said.

Thus, the Flying Queens were born. Flying across the country to face any team at any given time, and now they are finalists for the Naismith Hall of Fame.

"Well I am really pulling for them to get into the Hall of Fame, the National Basketball Hall of Fame for men and women," Redin said.

