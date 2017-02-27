WesTex Federal Credit Union donates $4,500 worth of diapers to T - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

WesTex Federal Credit Union donates $4,500 worth of diapers to Texas Boys Ranch

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Boys Ranch is celebrating the delivery of hundreds of diapers today, $4,500 worth, thanks to the folks at WesTex Federal Credit Union.

This is a much-needed gift of diapers, and baby wipes, to an organization that helps young foster children on the South Plains.

