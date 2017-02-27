Gingery named Big XII Pitcher of the Week

Texas Tech baseball sophomore left-handed pitcher Steven Gingery has been named Big XII Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday.

It is the first conference pitcher honor for the Huntington Beach, California, native, as he received Newcomer of the Week on May 9, 2016.

Gingery picked up his second win of the season after going 7.0 innings on Saturday against the Golden Bears for the second-straight outing. He racked up seven strikeouts, while giving up just one run on two hits in the 5-1 win. Gingery opened the frame with six-straight scoreless frames, including eight-straight retired to begin the game, followed by another eight consecutive after a third-inning single.

Opposing hitters put together a measly .087 average against him on Saturday, as his two hits allowed ranked at the top of the conference in fewest hits given up among Big 12 pitchers last week. Gingery’s season ERA rests at 1.29, as he shares the conference lead in wins and innings pitched, while ranking third in overall strikeouts with 15.

The No. 10 Red Raiders return to action on Tuesday, Feb. 28, when they host New Mexico at 2 p.m. at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

