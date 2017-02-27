TRAFFIC ALERT: TxDOT improvements to 19th Street in progress

TxDOT has begun road and pedestrian improvements to 19th Street.

This is from University to Memphis, part of US 82 from US 62 to TTU Parkway.

TxDOT will update existing medians, create a path for pedestrians and bicycles and improve curbs and ramps to meet ADA standards.

This project also includes new roadway striping, road enhancements and landscaping work.

All this roadwork is expected to continue into August.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.