Lady Raiders snap two-game losing skid with 79-64 win over TCU

The Lady Raiders finish off Big XII play topping TCU, 79-64, on Senior Day.

Larryn Brooks lead Tech in scoring with 21 while Senior Ivonne CookTaylor chipped in 20, and Recee Caldwell poured in 14.

The Lady Raiders outscored TCU 20-13 in the first quarter. But the Horned Frogs lead at halftime 34-31.

Tech finished strong with 28 points in the final quarter, improving to 13-16 overall and 5-13 in the Big 12.

Next up, the Lady Raiders head to Oklahoma City for the Big XII Tournament.

