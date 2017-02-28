New grant helping TTUHSC fight childhood cancer

If your child has cancer you're going to be looking for any clinical trials that might offer the best treatment option, and a new grant at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center is offering help.

It's actually a series of grants from the St. Baldrick's Foundation totaling more than $24 million.

That money means more kids with childhood cancers will be able to enroll in clinical trials with access to the most promising new drugs available.

If you know a family struggling for answers in the treatment of a childhood cancer, they can learn more about the new grants by visiting StBaldricks.org.

Here at home, Dr. Patrick Reynolds is the Principal Investigator for the grant at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. He says that grant money supports the pediatric oncology clinical trials at TTUHSC within the South Plains Oncology Consortium.

For more information on that, visit www.SPONC.org.

