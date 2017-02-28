New grant helping TTUHSC fight childhood cancer

Multidrug-resistant bacteria, such as E. coli, can be found in more than one-quarter of people living in nursing homes, a research review finds.
More than one-third of Canadian high school students admit riding in cars with drivers who've been drinking alcohol.
If you're a new father, spending plenty of time with your baby could boost his or her mental development, a new study suggests.
Methamphetamine users who quit the drug may get a break: New research suggests it's possible to reverse heart damage with proper medical treatment.
Losing weight comes down to simple arithmetic: Eat fewer calories than you burn off.
Before your family pulls out their swimsuits this Memorial Day, brush up on water safety, for your kids' sake.
A new genetic test may detect anal cancer, a disease that's become more common in women, gay and bisexual men, and people with HIV.
