Driver dies after vehicle hits cow in southeast Lubbock County

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a crash where a Jeep went airborne and crashed into a cow around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

According to Troopers, 35-year-old Bryan DeMoss of Lubbock was driving his Jeep at a high rate of speed through the intersection of 114th Street and Ave. P. The Jeep went airborne and crashed into a pipe fence on the south side of the roadway. The Jeep then crashed into a cow, killing the animal.

The Jeep then crashed into another piece of piping, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.

The passenger in the Jeep, 40-year-old John Biddix of Lubbock was able to get himself and DeMoss out of the Jeep. DeMoss was taken to the hospital with injuries. Nearly two weeks after the crash, DeMoss died from his injuries at University Medical Center.

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but believe speed and disregarding the stop are contributing factors.

The crash is still under investigation.

