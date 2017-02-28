Driver dies after vehicle hits cow in southeast Lubbock County

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.
Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department have released surveillance video from last Friday's aggravated assault where police say a woman's car was intentionally rammed by a pickup truck.
Kevin Durant drove through the lane untouched for dazzling dunks time and again. He dished off and did it all on defense as Golden State grabbed Game 1 of the NBA Finals against LeBron James and the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers 113-91.
