More than 2500 residents without power in Levelland, Whitharral

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

More than 2,500 people are without power in Levelland.

Xcel Energy reports they are in the process of restoring the power, and it should be back on before 6 p.m.

