Technology turns wind into energy across the South Plains

While we experience windy days quite often across the South Plains, we know the winds can be dangerous, but on the flip side, the wind can blow in some much-needed benefits for our community.

The American Wind Power Center here in town is a good place to learn about that.

The employees at the American Wind Power Center are dedicated to preserving the history and significance of wind technology.

From grinding grain, to pumping water, the earliest windmills served many purposes.

“There was no surface water, and you know we’re supposed to drink a gallon of water a day to keep our bodies healthy. And you think about the pioneer families and if they’ve got cows and chickens and a family with three or four kids. And they’ve got to have a way to have a lot of water just for survival. And to be able to grow crops and stuff. So the windmill was extremely important to the pioneering of this part of the country,” Director of Marketing, Tanya Meadows, said.

Through the years, wind technology developed into modern day wind turbines.

“When you see the big wind turbines up there, it’s actually producing electricity, and that electricity goes straight into the grid for immediate use...Texas produces more electricity by wind turbine than any other states,” Meadows said.

In fact, they say the wind turbine they have on the grounds at the museum produces enough electricity to power the whole facility.

“On a good windy day like today, it will put out 660 kilowatts...a normal house during the month might use 1,500 to 2,000 kilowatt hours per month. So you can see that things putting out a lot of power on a good windy day,” Executive Director, Coy Harris, said.

So while there’s no stopping the wind from blowing, the American Wind Power Center hopes you can at least appreciate some of the good things that come along with a windy day.

“It’s just wanting people to understand not only the history, but how wind and wind machines are affecting us every day,” Meadows said.

For more information about this museum, you can visit this link: http://windmill.com/

