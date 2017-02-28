LPD VIDEO: Police searching for vehicle theft suspects

Lubbock police are searching for a suspect seen driving a stolen white Toyota Camry on Monday morning, Feb. 20.

Police say the vehicle was spotted at 4th and Toledo around 3 a.m., but he refused to pull over and led police on a chase.

Police say the suspect eventually abandoned the car in the Courtyard at Monterey Apartments parking lot. The car was not in park, and it continued traveling until it hit a clothes and donation box in the parking lot.

Police believe a second suspect was also in the vehicle.

Both suspects are said to be black males.

If you have any information police ask that you call Crime Line at 741-1000.

