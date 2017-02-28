DPS: I27 near Tulia closed due to 3 wildfires, evacuations order - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

DPS: I27 near Tulia closed due to 3 wildfires, evacuations ordered

TULIA, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Forest Service says that I27 near Tulia is closed due to reports of three separate wildfires.

Evacuations have been ordered near the Mackenzie Hills neighborhood.

Texas DPS reports low visibility due to smoke and blowing dust. Motorists should expect delays.

