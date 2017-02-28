Red Raider baseball remains perfect at home

10th ranked Texas Tech baseball wrapped up their first home stand a perfect 6-0 as they beat New Mexico 7-2 Tuesday afternoon.

The Red Raiders scored 4 in the 3rd to take the lead and they never looked back.

Michael Davis hit a solo home from for the Red Raiders who move to 9-1 on the season.

John Henry Gonzalez went 4 innings allowing 2 runs on 2 hits.

Texas Tech now gets a terrific test this weekend facing 3 ranked teams at the Shriner’s Classic in Houston. Games with Texas A&M, Ole Miss and LSU await the Red Raiders.

Attendance on a windy Tuesday at Rip Griffin Park was 3,242.

