Consider This: Why did TTU Regents table veterinary school?

For more than a year we've heard of Texas Tech's initiative to put a veterinary school in Amarillo.

This is more than a want. There is a dire need for more large animal doctors in West Texas and the Panhandle.

Until last Friday, the biggest opposition to a Tech vet school came from Texas A&M, who has the only vet school in the state and doesn't want competition.

Last Friday, the Tech Board of Regents voted to table consideration of the vet school, saying they were asked to reduce their legislative request.

Consider this...the whole story surrounding this vote by regents sounds suspicious and there are lots of questions.

With money already earmarked for the vet school, why turn it down now?

Who asked the regents to reduce their budget request?

We know Tech regents are political appointees of the governor.

These questions leave me wondering: did regents vote as instructed by the governor, or did they vote what is best for Texas Tech University and the region it serves?

We want to know what you think. Voice your opinion by commenting below, by e-mailing us at considerthis@kcbd.com or by writing us at:

KCBD-TV Attn: Consider This

5600 Avenue A

Lubbock, TX 79404

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.