Lubbock man indicted, charged in deadly hit and run - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man indicted, charged in deadly hit and run

Raul Elizondo (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Raul Elizondo (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, charged in a deadly hit and run crash that happened back in January.

A Lubbock County Grand Jury indicted Raul Elizondo for failure to stop and render aid resulting in death and manslaughter.

29-year old Christopher Garcia died while watching a street fight at 57th and Vicksburg back on Jan. 14.

Police say two teens were fighting in the street, and Garcia was in the crowd when an SUV drove at him.

