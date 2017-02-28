HOOP MADNESS: Boys Regional Quarterfinal Scores: 2/28 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

HOOP MADNESS: Boys Regional Quarterfinal Scores: 2/28

We've got Boys Regional Quarterfinal scores for Tuesday night.

Class 4A

Estacado 78
Perryton 71

Midlothian Heritage 63
Kennedale 56

Seminole 58
Lamesa 41

Wf Hirschi 24
Life Waxahachie 42

Class 3A

Littlefield 47
Canadian 62

Peaster 40
Nocona 44

Brock 58
Bowie 55

Wall 41
Crane 38

Class 2A

New Deal 76
Lockney 52

Albany 55
Seagraves 37

Clarendon 51
Panhandle 44

Anthony  71
Stamford 52

Class 1A

Region I

Nazareth 48
Shamrock 45

New Home 53
Meadow 51 F/OT

Springlake-Earth 29
Happy 65

Jayton 47
Amherst 43

Region II

Borden County 75
Buena Vista 63

Richland Spring 33
May 44

Grady 82
Sierra Blanca 37

Eula 53
Cross Plains 38

