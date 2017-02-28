HOOP MADNESS: Boys Regional Quarterfinal Scores: 2/28

We've got Boys Regional Quarterfinal scores for Tuesday night.
Class 4A
Estacado 78
Perryton 71
Midlothian Heritage 63
Kennedale 56
Seminole 58
Lamesa 41
Wf Hirschi 24
Life Waxahachie 42
Class 3A
Littlefield 47
Canadian 62
Peaster 40
Nocona 44
Brock 58
Bowie 55
Wall 41
Crane 38
Class 2A
New Deal 76
Lockney 52
Albany 55
Seagraves 37
Clarendon 51
Panhandle 44
Anthony 71
Stamford 52
Class 1A
Region I
Nazareth 48
Shamrock 45
New Home 53
Meadow 51 F/OT
Springlake-Earth 29
Happy 65
Jayton 47
Amherst 43
Region II
Borden County 75
Buena Vista 63
Richland Spring 33
May 44
Grady 82
Sierra Blanca 37
Eula 53
Cross Plains 38
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.