Calmer winds, cooler temps expected Wednesday

Strong winds pounded the South Plains on Tuesday with speeds as high as 60mph in Lubbock and 66 mph in Dora, New Mexico.

Those speeds, a dry southwest direction, low humidity and very warm temps resulted in a few major fires in the West Texas region.

One fire developed near Sundown and lasted several hours, three more in the Tulia resulted in traffic problems and the loss of four homes, and another in the Panhandle that lasted for several hours.

Wednesday will bring much lower fire potential due to colder temperatures, higher humidity and much less wind for the South Plains. Wind speeds will gust to 15-25 mph from the northwest through noon then start decreasing. The daytime temps will remain in the 50s and 60s under sunny skies.

Overnight lows Wednesday will fall to the 20s and low 30s from Muleshoe to Lubbock to Snyder with light winds and clear skies.

Thursday will bring sunshine, 60s and some pleasant weather.

