Police investigating possible robbery that injured elderly woman - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police investigating possible robbery that injured elderly woman

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
Source: KCBD Source: KCBD
HOBBS, NEW MEXICO (KCBD) -

The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a possible robbery that injured an elderly woman. 

According to the Department's Facebook post, police responded to the Allsup's at Sanger and Jefferson to reports of a subject down on Tuesday, February 28th just after 10:00 am. 

Officers found 79-year-old Doris Dunn on the ground suffering from injuries. She was transported to Lea Regional Hospital and then transported by EMS to University Medical Center in Lubbock to be treated for her injuries.

Officers are investigating this incident as a robbery at this time. 

Police ask if anyone observed anything suspicious in the area at that time to call the Police Department at 575-397-9265. You can also contact the Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 or send them a private message on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to reinstate travel ban

    Trump asks Supreme Court to reinstate travel ban

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:01:54 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 3:01 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:01:54 GMT

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

    The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.

  • Trump withdraws from climate pact, world leaders push back

    Trump withdraws from climate pact, world leaders push back

    Friday, June 2 2017 3:00 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:00:48 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 3:00 PM EDT2017-06-02 19:00:48 GMT

    Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.

    Allies aghast at US abandoning chief effort to slow global warming, but Trump says it's the best decision for Americans.

  • Philippine police seek casino attacker's identity

    Philippine police seek casino attacker's identity

    Friday, June 2 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:10:04 GMT
    Friday, June 2 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-06-02 18:10:04 GMT

    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.

    Police say a gunman stormed a Manila casino and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed at least 36 people.

    •   
Powered by Frankly