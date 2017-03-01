Police investigating possible robbery that injured elderly woman

The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a possible robbery that injured an elderly woman.

According to the Department's Facebook post, police responded to the Allsup's at Sanger and Jefferson to reports of a subject down on Tuesday, February 28th just after 10:00 am.

Officers found 79-year-old Doris Dunn on the ground suffering from injuries. She was transported to Lea Regional Hospital and then transported by EMS to University Medical Center in Lubbock to be treated for her injuries.

Officers are investigating this incident as a robbery at this time.

Police ask if anyone observed anything suspicious in the area at that time to call the Police Department at 575-397-9265. You can also contact the Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005 or send them a private message on Facebook.

