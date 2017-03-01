Funeral services planned for woman killed in early Saturday morning crash

Funeral services have been scheduled for 30-year-old Maggie Davidson, who was killed in a crash at 34th Street and Indiana Ave. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.

Officers say the emergency call out came in at 2:37 a.m. and upon arriving they found 30-year-old Maggie Davidson, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Davidson was driving west on 34th street when her vehicle was hit by an SUV driven by 32-year-old Shani Nichols.

Investigators say Nichols was headed north on Indiana when she failed to stop at a red light, colliding with Davidson. Nichols is facing charges of intoxication manslaughter.

Services for Maggie Davidson will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at the Legacy Events Center in downtown Lubbock. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to MADD, Planned Parenthood, The Trevor Project, the ACLU, or any other charity.

The following is the information provided on the MADD Victim Tribute page:

Maggie Davidson loved, lived and worked in Lubbock, Texas. She was a vibrant and creative soul who cared for family and friends, volunteered her time and money to help battered women and LGBT teens and was a champion of those individuals that couldn't speak for themselves. Maggie didn't just "talk the talk" but walked it! She was a total West Texan, a product of Levelland public schools and South Plains College, but still had friends all over the world. She was a big part of the online creative community of web comic artists and gamers. Her love of art was a big part of who she was and showed her imagination and spirit! Her family and friends regularly observed her habit of "taking in strays", a part of her life that didn't necessarily translate to the four legged variety, though there were many of those, too! Maggie loved life!

