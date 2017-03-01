Hobbs police searching for suspect after 79-year-old woman dies - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hobbs police searching for suspect after 79-year-old woman dies from injuries

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Doris Dunn (Source: Family member) Doris Dunn (Source: Family member)
HOBBS, NEW MEXICO (KCBD) -

A Hobbs, NM woman was brought to University Medical Center after she was found on the ground, injured after an incident on Tuesday. It was originally thought there was a robbery, but the missing items have been located by family members.

Officers were called to the Allsup's at Sanger and Jefferson in Hobbs about a person down.

Doris Dunn, 79, was found on the ground with injuries to her head. Family members tell us Doris died from her injuries at the hospital just after Noon on Wednesday.

Although the investigation into the death of Ms. Dunn is proceeding, the property that was originally believed to be missing from Ms. Dunn has been located by her family members. Based on this information, it is unlikely a robbery occurred. Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

No other information about what happened has been released.

Officials are asking anyone with information to come forward and call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

