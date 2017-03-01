Officials hoping to identify young female found dead in Houston

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is objecting to subpoenas issued by the intelligence committee's GOP chairman on the Russia probe that could expose wrongdoing by Obama administration.
The state prison in Brownfield is closing its doors after losing funding in the state budget. Brownfield's city manager says they will lose about $250,000 because of the closure of TDCJ's West Texas Intermediate Sanction Facility.
Emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash on U.S. Hwy. 84 near CR 1000, between Anton and Shallowater.
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the way
