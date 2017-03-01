Officials hoping to identify young female found dead in Houston

The photo of the rings has been digitally enhanced and may not reflect the original case file image. (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The featured reconstruction is an artist’s rendering of what the Jane Doe may have looked like (Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The body of an unidentified female was found by a passer-by along Sharpcrest Street in Houston during the morning of February 16, 2017.

The female is Hispanic and believed to be between 15 and 25 years old. She is 5 feet tall and weighs around 108 pounds. She has long dark brown to black, wavy hair and pierced ears. She was wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt with a pink "Slope Bunny" embroidered emblem on the left chest, "Old Navy" brand jeans (size 0 Regular), purple ankle socks and white high top "Converse" brand athletic shoes with red trim (size 6). She was also wearing three silver rings.

If you have any information that could lead to the identification of this young girl, please contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 713-796-9292 (after March 3, 2017 at 832-927-5000).

