All Saints boys head to State

The All Saints Patriots received a Super sendoff Wednesday afternoon from the school as they head to the TAPPS State Tournament.
4th ranked All Saints faces #5 Richardson Canyon Creek in the TAPPS 2A State Semifinals at 6pm Thursday at Abilene Christian University.
This is the 3rd straight year the Patriots have gone to State. They've only been around for 4 years.
Hopefully the 3rd times the charm under Head Coach Robert Brashear, a former Red Raider Basketball assistant coach.
The Patriots have beat Lubbock High, Big Spring, Idalou, Andrews Littlefield and 3 of the 4 1A Regional Semifinalists ( #3 Nazareth, #4 Happy and #7 New Home).
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.