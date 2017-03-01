Hobbs man charged with murder, bond set at $500,000

After a four-month investigation, a Hobbs man has been charged with murder after a shooting that happened on Oct. 26, 2016 in Hobbs.

Police officials say 30-year-old Sammy Pinon and 33-year-old Thomas May were inside a home in the 1100 block of W. Princess Jeanne. Officers report Pinion began shooting at May. May was shot and died from his injuries.

An arrest warrant through the Hobbs Magistrate Court was issued for Pinon for the charge of murder and bond was set a $500,000 cash or surety by Judge LaBree.

On Wednesday, the Hobbs Police Department served the warrant on Pinon who is being held at the Lea County Detention Center on unrelated felony charges.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.