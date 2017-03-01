TTU VIDEO: Kingsbury bans players from wearing Double T

As the Red Raiders report to Spring drills, you won't see any of the players wearing the Double T inside the football facility. It's something they will have to earn the honor to do.

Texas Tech Football tweeted out video about the new rule.

Wide receiver Dylan Cantrell says "There's no sense of entitlement on this team. It doesn't matter if you're a 4-year starter, a senior or if you just got here, you're not allowed to wear Texas Tech or Double T's in the facility."

Kingsbury had this to say on the Double T ban: "As a program, players included. We didn't feel we earned the right to represent the logo. It means a lot to a lot of people. The way we played in certain games and the inconsistency that we showed. It wasn't up to par. It wasn't up to the Texas Tech standard so we're going to earn that.

Kingsbury says Strength and Conditioning Coach Rusty Whitt came up with earning the Double T. The players will start earning it Saturday with the first Spring practice.

