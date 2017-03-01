Spark from tire blowout causes fire that burned 9,299 acres in S - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Spark from tire blowout causes fire that burned 9,299 acres in Sundown

SUNDOWN, TX (KCBD) -

Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service say 9,299 acres were burned near Sundown, TX Tuesday afternoon, and it was caused by a spark from a tire blowout on the side of the road.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in South Yoakum County and multiple agencies worked together to keep it under control.

Around 4 p.m., Sundown city officials sent a phone alert to residents and businesses advising south Sundown residents to relocate.

Sundown City Administrator Curtis Schrader set a boundary and sent the evacuation advisory once the fire reached it.

The City of Sundown even had safe shelter in place at Sundown ISD's practice gym. Fortunately, the fire stayed contained and it was not needed. Most of the fire stayed south and east of Sundown.

Schrader said they received an all-clear notice from firefighters about two hours later and sent out another message letting residents know they could return to their homes.

Jody Hamilton, assistant fire chief for the Sundown Fire Department, says the wind kept the fire going east, avoiding homes.

Wednesday, firefighters were still at work.

"We're just looking for telephone poles that are still burning and a few hot spots that may have occurred," Hamilton says.

He says he is thankful for all of the agencies who stepped in to help, including his own team.

"I'm very proud of all my guys. They all did an excellent job. They did what they were asked, just everybody that came to help us did a fantastic job," he says

Hamilton tells us there were no injuries in yesterday's fire.

The City of Sundown says next they'll asses response times and how the fire was handled.

