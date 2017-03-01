Noon Notebook: Free health fair this weekend

American defense secretary describes North Korea's nuclear ambitions as 'a clear and present danger'.
AP sources: Special counsel on probe into Russia and election meddling expanding scope to include former Trump campaign manager.
The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to immediately reinstate its ban on travelers from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world, saying the U.S. will be safer if the policy is put in place.
No hard-liner on climate change, Putin doesn't criticize Trump for pulling out of Paris accord.
Sears Holdings Corp. says some of its Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards.
