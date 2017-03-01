Noon Notebook: Free health fair this weekend

A free health fair for all ages will kick off on Saturday.

The Student National Medical Association (SNMA) at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) School of Medicine are working together to host the fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 4th at United Market Street off of 19th and Quaker.

Taylor Lindgren, a second-year medical student, said the organization is dedicated to ensuring excellent medical education and providing services through community outreach events.

"SNMA has always had an active presence in the community and not only in Lubbock but across the country as well, and this health fair is a great way for us to directly impact our local community by providing services free of charge," Lindgren said. "Our goal is to educate and empower people, so they can take control of their own health and live better lives overall."

Screening services will include:

• Blood pressure checks

• Vision and hearing tests

• Lipid panel tests

• Blood glucose checks

Education information will include:

• Nutrition and fitness

• Mental health

• Pediatric health

• Stress relief education

• Cancer prevention and screening

• Hand washing

• Heart health

• Hypertension management

• Diabetes management

For more information, email taylor.lindgren@ttuhsc.edu

