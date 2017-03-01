Gail Turner Pays It Forward: 3/1

This week's Pay It Forward began on 19th Street near the intersection of MLK Boulevard.

Gail Turner spotted our sign within minutes. Gail had seen Pay It Forward before and she knew exactly who she wanted to help out.

Gail picked Evyonne Carrington as this week's recipient of Pay It Forward.

Gail told us that Evyonne is a good friend who helped her mother out before she passed away.

Gail felt that she wanted to help repay her for being so kind to her and her family.

When we tried to locate Evyonne, we found her at UMC.

Evyonne was helping her own mother who was ill.

Gail counted $300 to Evyonne.

Evyonne gratefully accepted the money and told us that it will help her out a lot.

Evyonne told us she appreciated it very much and gave Gail a hug.

Be looking for our Pay It Forward sign. You may become our next playmaker.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.