Covenant offering mobile mammography sessions

Mammograms don't prevent cancer, but they can save lives by finding it early.

There is a long list of groups that recommend mammogram screening for breast cancer starting at age 40: the American Cancer Society, the American Medical Association, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Radiology, the National Cancer Institute, and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.

But people may not take the time for mammography because of cost or inconvenience.

Covenant Health System is making the process a little easier by moving mammography from the clinic to the community.

Check below to see a calendar of the many places and convenient times that a mobile mammography unit will be traveling to different locations.

If cost is an issue, ask about options. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify.

Although they will try to accommodate walk-ins, appointments are absolutely the best way to make this screening fast and easy for you. Just call (877) 494-4797 or (806) 725-6579 to set up a screening at the location that you think is most convenient.

Appointments are scheduled at 20 minute intervals so you can be in and out quickly! Walk-ins will take longer.

