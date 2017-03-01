HOOP MADNESS: 10 area teams still in playoffs - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

HOOP MADNESS: 10 area teams still in playoffs

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Two area girls teams and eight area boys teams are still in the playoffs.

GIRLS

UIL
Nazareth vs Slocum 8:30am Thursday in San Angelo

TAPPS
Plainview Christian vs Muenster Sacred heart 1pm Friday at McMurry in Abilene

BOYS

UIL

Regional Semifinals

4A
Estacado vs. Midlothian Heritage 7pm Friday at Rip Griffin Center
Seminole vs Life Waxahachie 8:30pm Friday at Rip Griffin Center

2A
New Deal vs Albany 1pm Friday at South Plains College in Levelland

1A
New Home vs. Nazareth 6:30pm Friday at SPC
Jayton vs Happy 8pm Friday at SPC
Borden County vs. May 7pm Friday at Abilene Christian University

TAPPS
State Semifinals
All Saints vs Richardson Canyon Creek 6pm Thursday Abilene Christian University

