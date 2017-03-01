HOOP MADNESS: 10 area teams still in playoffs

Two area girls teams and eight area boys teams are still in the playoffs.

GIRLS

UIL

Nazareth vs Slocum 8:30am Thursday in San Angelo

TAPPS

Plainview Christian vs Muenster Sacred heart 1pm Friday at McMurry in Abilene

BOYS

UIL

Regional Semifinals

4A

Estacado vs. Midlothian Heritage 7pm Friday at Rip Griffin Center

Seminole vs Life Waxahachie 8:30pm Friday at Rip Griffin Center

2A

New Deal vs Albany 1pm Friday at South Plains College in Levelland

1A

New Home vs. Nazareth 6:30pm Friday at SPC

Jayton vs Happy 8pm Friday at SPC

Borden County vs. May 7pm Friday at Abilene Christian University

TAPPS

State Semifinals

All Saints vs Richardson Canyon Creek 6pm Thursday Abilene Christian University

