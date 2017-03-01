Ian Sadler retires from Texas Tech football

Kliff Kingsbury announced Wednesday that receiver Ian Sadler was no longer with the football team due to injuries.

"He played on it all last year, it was in bad shape and he wanted to push through and finish. Doctor's orders really."

Sadler had 89 receptions for 1,295 yards and 5 touchdowns in his career.

Kingsbury says Sadler will remain on campus as a student and graduate.

We wish Ian the best as he moves forward.

