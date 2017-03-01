Red Raiders top Texas on Senior Day

The Red Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak topping Texas 67-57 Wednesday evening on Senior Night at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Head Coach Chris Beard had the 5 Seniors (Anthony Livingston, Matthew Temple, Aaron Ross, Devon Thomas & Thomas Brandsma) as the starting 5 to start the game and let them play in the final minute to get a well-deserved standing ovation from the crowd.

Keenan Evans was the leading scorer with 18 points. Justin Gray netted 15. Senior Aaron Ross added 13.

Red Raiders move to 18-12 overall and 16-3 at home this year. Tech is now 6-11 in the Big 12

They close out the regular season at Kansas State Saturday at Noon.

While they still hope to make the NCAA Tournament, If Texas Tech ends up in the NIT, they should be able to host another game at home at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.