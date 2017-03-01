Slow warming trend begins Thursday

Another day where the wind and fire danger are not an issue for the south plains. Just like Wednesday wind speeds on Thursday will be light and variable in direction.

Temperatures will be a little warmer than Wednesday with sunny skies the high should climb to 60-65 degrees over the south plains, which is 'normal' for this time of year.

Friday will bring south winds and higher speeds at 15-20 mph and the daytime temps will remain in the mid 60s. Friday will also bring increasing clouds that will extend into the early part of the weekend.

Winds over the weekend will increase from the south to southwest at 20-30 mph and fire danger could return by Sunday as daytime highs move to the upper 70s by then.

Rain chances are still low for the rest of this week and early next week.

