I Beat Pete: Facing State Champion Trinity Christian Lions

This week on I Beat Pete we were super honored to face the Trinity Christian Lions who just won the TAPPS State Basketball Championship. It was the Lions' first title in 18 years.

Competing against the champs in front of the whole school, teams of two were given 90 seconds to make as many shots from the volleyball line. That's a 40 foot shot.

We love taking on State Champs as a way to say thank you for an amazing season.

Some of my biggest wins have come against State Champions including beating the Estacado boys, Trinity Christian girls and Sudan girls plus wins over National Champions LCU women and South Plains College men.

Could we add the Trinity Christian boys to the list? Check out the challenge.

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

