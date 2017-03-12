I Beat Pete: Bumper Car Soccer at Joyland

With Spring Break this week, we headed out to Joyland for some bumper car soccer.

Yes, playing soccer in bumper cars. The action was fast and furious.

Besides getting constantly hit, you had to try to hit the ball off your car and into the net.

Joyland is open starting Wednesday for Spring Break.

If you have a challenge, email me at pchristy@kcbd.com

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.