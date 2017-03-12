I Beat Pete: Bumper Car Soccer at Joyland - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

I Beat Pete: Bumper Car Soccer at Joyland

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

With Spring Break this week, we headed out to Joyland for some bumper car soccer.

Yes, playing soccer in bumper cars. The action was fast and furious.

Besides getting constantly hit, you had to try to hit the ball off your car and into the net.

Joyland is open starting Wednesday for Spring Break.

If you have a challenge, email me at pchristy@kcbd.com

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly