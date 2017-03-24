Warrant reveals details in alleged kidnapping of teen in early 2017

An arrest warrant is revealing new details surrounding the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a Lubbock teen back on Jan. 13.

Lubbock Police were called to the Coronado Apartments after an officer was flagged down on east 34th near Juniper Avenue, by a girl with a chain around her neck, who claimed she was held captive there.

43-year-old Tyrone Carter remains jailed on a $500,000 bond, as he faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.

The warrant details how Carter allegedly kidnapped the victim, as well as what led to his arrest.

According to the warrant, the victim was kidnapped on Jan. 12 as she was walking to a friend's house.

The warrant states when she was passing O.L. Slaton Middle School, she saw Carter first running toward another woman, before running toward her.

The warrant says Carter pushed her to the ground and threatened to kill her if she didn't do what he said.

According to the victim, Carter had a knife and dragged her to his car by her hair.

The warrant states the teen tried to call 911, but Carter took her phone and broke it, then chained her to the front seat of the car.

According to the warrant, Carter took her to "some abandoned apartments on the east side" where he made her climb a fence, before chaining her to a post in one of the vacant apartments.

The warrant states Carter sexually assaulted her multiple times and beat her.

The victim told police that Carter left the apartment but returned multiple times throughout the night.

According to the warrant, she was able to escape when Carter left the apartments the next morning. That's when she was able to run out and flag down officers.

Jordan Thomas, who spoke with us the day the news broke, says she saw her on her way to work.

"I saw a girl and two other women that had stopped, I'm assuming to help her, running out into 34th street, to flag down a police officer. I saw just a young girl that had a chain around her neck, with a Master Lock locked on it, when more police officers showed up, ambulance - and saw the bolt cutters they used to take it off," Thomas said.

The victim identified the Coronado Apartments as where she was held captive.

Police searched the apartments and nearby houses, and spoke with a neighbor who said Carter, who also lived nearby, was seen running from the apartments the night before.

The warrant states when police went to Carter's apartment to speak to him, they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say after arresting him on drug related charges, they were able to show his picture to the victim, who identified him.

Police obtained a warrant for Carter's DNA, which, according to the warrant, matched DNA found on the chain inside one of the abandoned apartments.

Thomas told us the day authorities responded to the scene she's hopeful for the victim's future.

"I'm glad she's ok and I'm glad that she's a fighter and a survivor and I hope this doesn't take a toll on her life and I'm just praying for her and I'm glad she's safe," she said.

