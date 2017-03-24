Warrant reveals details in alleged kidnapping of teen in early 2017

This afternoon will be our area's hottest since last Summer, and Saturday will be even hotter. Triple-digit highs today and Saturday are expected across the viewing area.
This afternoon will be our area's hottest since last Summer, and Saturday will be even hotter. Triple-digit highs today and Saturday are expected across the viewing area.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
President Donald Trump is lashing out at the investigators driving the Russia investigation as "very bad and conflicted people," responding angrily to reports that the special counsel is looking into whether Trump obstructed justice.
Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.
Relatives of those missing after the high rise tower blaze are searching frantically for their loved ones, as the police commander in charge of the investigation says he hoped the death toll would not rise to three figures.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.
A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.