Gunman in fatal Las Vegas shooting surrenders peacefully

One person has died in a shooting along the Las Vegas Strip, while another victim remains hospitalized.

The shooter surrendered peacefully early in the evening.

However, a portion of the famous boulevard remains shut down, as authorities process the scene.

Las Vegas Boulevard is closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard, earlier today, near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects.

