Gunman in fatal Las Vegas shooting surrenders peacefully

A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.
Australia's prime minister denied he was impersonating President Donald Trump during a recent speech, instead describing his performance as "lighthearted and affectionate channeling."
Republicans and Democrats join on ballfield in friendly rivalry tinged with worry about their wounded colleague
Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby's sex assault trial
Investigators say the pilot of a small blimp that crashed near the U.S. Open in Wisconsin during the opening round of the golf tournament suffered serious injuries, including burns
It isn't taking long for the capital's post-shooting talk of unity to begin fraying
Workers on new Milwaukee Bucks arena squat, stretch, "wiggle in the middle" before hitting the job
A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on Republicans
A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington
