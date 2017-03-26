I Beat Pete: ABC Pro Rodeo Flag Team - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

I Beat Pete: ABC Pro Rodeo Flag Team

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

With the 75th ABC Pro Rodeo starting this week, we took on the flag team in stick horse barrel racing.

You can see them on real horses Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the City Bank Coliseum.

Check out the challenge and get out to the rodeo this week.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly