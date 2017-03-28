Lubbock hospitality industry prepares for 'Garth Effect'

As fans in Lubbock and across the South Plains prepare for Garth Brooks' five-show run in the Hub City, restaurants and hotels are also preparing for the expected influx of guests, also known as the 'Garth Effect'.

"We're in Lent right now, which is our busiest in-house time of season anyways, so we're prepared for it. We're ready for 'em to come on in," says Chris Berry, managing partner at River Smith's and President of the Lubbock Restaurant Association.

Berry says he and his employees are ready for a boost in business over the next several days.

"By Sunday, we'll probably go through about 1,200 pounds of fish. And that's just the catfish," says Berry.

He a massive amount of fish sold will also mean an increase in tips.

"It should be about another 50 percent over normal, so...it should be a good showing for everyone involved. Whether it be the bar staff, or the wait staff out in the dining room, just about everyone will see increases, significant increases," Berry says.

Across town, Joanna Eisler, the Director of sales for Hilton Garden Inn, is also making preparations.

"Anytime you see an influx of travelers coming in, in large groups, particularly fan bases, you do have to make special accommodations - bringing in housekeeping and extra linens, extra towels, extra toiletries into the room, so we're absolutely prepared for that," Berry says.

Antonio Pina, the Food and Beverage Director at the hotel, says planning has gone into everything, including the menu at the restaurant.

"We did a little research and just wanted to stay with some down home cooking things. A lot of our ribeye steaks, we've brought in some ahi tuna, and of course doing some home-style cooking bread puddings," Pina says.

Berry says Garth's arrival on Wednesday and first show on Thursday, will be great for the area.

"It's gonna be great for the restaurant, for anybody in hospitality, for the hotel industry, it should be great for everyone," Berry says.

