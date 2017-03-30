Superfans travel miles to see Garth Brooks

Mieke Hoekscre, fan who traveled from Denver, CO. (Source: KCBD Video)

Thousands of fans are experiencing Garth-mania this weekend.

Garth is entertaining a sellout crowd at his first concert in his weekend series at the United Supermarkets Arena, Thursday night.

Fans all across the South Plains came out to enjoy the fun, and we also met some superfans who don't let the miles keep them from seeing their favorite country superstar.

"It's been on my bucket list to see Garth in concert," says Liz Bowman, a fan who traveled from Orlando, Florida.

While another fan, Mieke Hoekscre, drove to Lubbock from Denver, Colorado.

"I've got tickets to all five concerts," she says.

They both say Garth Brooks influenced them, musically.

"The whole reason I like country music is because of Garth Brooks," Hoekscre says.

"He was actually the one that got me to listen to country music," Bowman says.

Each fan we met all had one thing in common, they're Garth Brooks super-fans.

"Flew here this morning, I got here this afternoon and now I'm going to go see Garth Brooks, I'm so excited," Bowman says.

Hoekscre tells us Garth Brooks is a great entertainer.

"He sets the bar so high that even if you go to a lot of other concerts, it's just not quite the same," she explains.

While some are experiencing the concert for the first time, others are starting to collect their tickets.

"Uh, 16 so far," Hoekscre says. "Started in Denver, and then in Dallas, then in Salt Lake, then Wichita, Vegas and now here."

Both Bowman and Hoekscre tells us they traveled alone.

"I'm by myself, so, I'm going to squeeze in this one seat in between I don't know who and we're going to make friends in low places," Bowman says.

But, it's the excitement and love for Garth Brooks that holds them over.

I asked Hoekscre if she ever had the chance to meet Brooks, personally.

"No, God, that would be like my dying wish, like totally," she says with a laugh.

