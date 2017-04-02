I Beat Pete: World's Largest Pac-Man game

Monday, April 3 is National Pac-Man Day, so this week I accepted a challenge from Main Event.
They have the World's Largest Pac-Man game: 69" X 105" weighing 678 pounds.
I faced Main Event General Manager Josh Bynum and on this giant screen, where two players co-play at the same time. That changes everything!
Pac-Man was created in 1980 and it's still larger than life.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
We are booked up way in advance so if you have a time sensitive challenge for an upcoming event, please contact me as soon as possible.
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.