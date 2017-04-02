I Beat Pete: World's Largest Pac-Man game

Monday, April 3 is National Pac-Man Day, so this week I accepted a challenge from Main Event.

They have the World's Largest Pac-Man game: 69" X 105" weighing 678 pounds.

I faced Main Event General Manager Josh Bynum and on this giant screen, where two players co-play at the same time. That changes everything!

Pac-Man was created in 1980 and it's still larger than life.

