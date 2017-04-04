Xcel plans power outage for Tahoka residents - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Xcel plans power outage for Tahoka residents

Xcel Energy plans power outage affecting 1,411 Tahoka residents to work on substation. (Source: KCBD Video) Xcel Energy plans power outage affecting 1,411 Tahoka residents to work on substation. (Source: KCBD Video)
Preston Langford, project manager of key accounts for Xcel Energy. (Source: KCBD Video) Preston Langford, project manager of key accounts for Xcel Energy. (Source: KCBD Video)
TAHOKA, TX (KCBD) -

More than 1,400 customers in Tahoka are affected by a planned power outage, Tuesday night.

Xcel Energy says they are working on a substation in Lynn County.

They tell us they expect power to be shut off at about 9 p.m. and back up by 10:30 p.m.

"Help ensure solid reliability for our customers of Tahoka on a longer-term basis," says Preston Langford, projects manager of key accounts for Xcel Energy.

He says power was shut off for safety reasons.

"It's not a real big change to the substation, but one that is necessary and is much safer to do with the transformer de-energized,” he explains.

1,411 customers are affected by this outage. 

We did speak with the Lynn County Hospital District here in Tahoka, who tells us they do have a generator.

And, fortunately, the Lynn County Sheriff's Office tells us the power outage will not affect any emergency calls.

"It's normal for utilities to take outages on transformers for particular maintenance needs or system setting changes,” Langford says. “They key is it doesn't happen real often, so that's why you don't hear about it very much."

Langford tells us they did look at peak energy times and that's how they decided to shut the power off at 9 p.m.

"After about 8 o'clock in the evening, energy really starts to taper off, as far as the usage,” he explains. “And so, there are a lot less energy users at that time of the evening than there are at other times. And so, we felt like that was the best time to perform this."

Langford says he understands that this outage can be inconvenient for residents in Tahoka, but he says he appreciates everyone's patience

"We don't have any other type of planned outages planned across our area."

