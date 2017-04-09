I Beat Pete: Horse on a Horse - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

I Beat Pete: Horse on a Horse

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

This week I headed out to the Texas Boys Ranch for a unique challenge...playing the basketball game Horse while sitting on a horse. 

We were celebrating the opening of the newly renovated horse therapy center at the Texas Boys Ranch now called Cowboys and Angels Arena.

What a fun challenge. 

If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

