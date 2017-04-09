Spirit Ranch fundraiser aids in finding Lymphoma disease research, cure

While Lubbock experienced some high winds Sunday, that wind help to propel fundraising for 'Fly for a Cure', an event hosted at Spirit Ranch.

The event is designed to raise money for research, and ultimately a cure, for a disease known as Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.

"It's a great day to fly a kite. So, we're blessed today," Susan Karkoutly, the founder of the Eyad Karkoutly Lymphoma Lukemia Research Foundation, said.

For Karkoutly, the disease CLL hits close to home, after she lost her son Eyad to the disease in 2014.

As a mother, Holly Diaz said it is hard to imagine having a child with this disease and the strain it can have on a family.

"It just makes you so greatful and so blessed that for all the things in your life, especially if you have healthy children, and I do, and it makes me so sad to even know that another mother had to go through that," Diaz said.

So when it came time to brainstorm fundraiser ideas, KIarkoutly said, she wanted to think of something unique -- and for her that was flying kites.

In addition to the kites, food trucks and a live DJ were out at the ranch to keep spirits high, something, Diaz said, she is thankful for.

"It's one of the joys of being a parent that you get to watch your kids grow and have fun and experience something like this that they can see other kids, you know, contributing and helping," Diaz said.

That is exactly what Karkoutly said she wanted most.

"We are a community, when we stick together, we can make a difference."

All the benefits from Sunday's events go to raising money for research to cure CLL. If you would like to help, log on to https://www.eyadkarkoutlyfoundation.org/.

