2 women behind bars, accused of stealing Yorkie pup from owner's hands

Two women are behind bars Wednesday night, facing charges of theft, after a good Samaritan decided to take matters into her own hands to help out a man who had his dog stolen.

17-year-old Olivia Smith and 18-year-old Miranda Frank are accused of stealing a Yorkie puppy named Winnie, right out of her owner's hands, Tuesday afternoon.

For Geoffrey Sharp, the silver lining in this nightmare is not only that his puppy is back home, but also the outpouring of love and support he saw from the community.

PREVIOUS STORY: Lubbock man reunited with stolen puppy, stolen out of his hands

Sharp says while he received multiple tips about a Craigslist ad that was allegedly selling Winnie, there was one woman in particular who chose to go above and beyond.

"One of the members that were contacting me, they were messaging me saying hey I saw a Craigslist ad....you want me to check up on it for you?' And I was like, yeah, I would very much appreciate it. She ended up actually going to the meeting. She saw both of the girls that were in the front seats and she pretty much just said yeah, that looks exactly like your dog, they're trying to sell it," Sharp said.

Sharp called police who caught up with the women right as they were trying to drive away from the scene.

Sharp says the moment his tiny pup was placed back in his arms was a feeling he won't soon forget.

"Just relief that it all went down so smoothly after working so hard," Sharp said.

So tonight, Winnie is home with her brother, Arty in a world far away from the life she could have faced.

And despite the more than 24 hours of panic, Sharp says he bears no ill-will to the women involved.

"We all make our choices, but that doesn't mean I have to go to their side and hate them. So, I definitely forgive them for what they've done," Sharp said.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.