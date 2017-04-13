Friends pay tribute to Spike Dykes at Thursday memorial

Tonight thousands are remembering the life of legendary Texas Tech football coach, Spike Dykes, who died Monday at the age of 79.

His memorial was held Thursday at First United Methodist Church downtown, followed by a continuation of the service at the United Spirit Arena.

We spoke with some of the people who attended, and the common theme for them was the immense love felt throughout the day.

"It's a really sad day, but it's so glorious the way people have responded," said Dr. James Burke, the Texas Tech Football team physician from 1988 until 1999.

Dr. Burke says there's a specific memory of Coach Spike Dykes he'll hold near and dear to his heart.

FULL VIDEO: Memorial service for Spike Dykes

"My favorite memory of Spike was that after every game, he would come down to the training room and he would take a look at every one of the injured players and he would say 'thank you' to everybody," Burke said.

He says that act was a true representation of the man coach Dykes was, something that was reflected in today's service.

"The last person that I would've thought would've come would be Mac Brown, but and Mac Brown gave a great talk at the service, and his greatest sports enemies are his best friends and that's remarkable, it tells you what kind of a character he was."

But Coach Dykes touched lives even before he started coaching at Tech.

"I grew up in Midland, Texas, so he was our coach at Lee High when we went to state in '83. I was a twirler, so when I graduated from Lee, came to Lubbock in '84 to Texas Tech, so followed Coach Spike Dykes," Tammy Anderson said.

Anderson says she's always been a fan of Coach Dykes - not because of his talent in strategy on the field, but because of who he was as a person.

"Being a person that was loving and caring and would do anything for anyone if you were to go to visit with him and you had a problem, he would help you fix it, or at least try to fix it," Anderson said.

Both Dr. Burke and Anderson say there is one more thing they wish they could tell Coach Dykes.

"You were great and amazing and I will always miss you," Anderson said, with tears in her eyes.

For Dr. Burke, his words were similar to how so many describe Coach Dykes, simple and to the point.

"We miss you, coach."

